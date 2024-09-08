LULAC continues protests at state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s San Antonio office

SAN ANTONIO – The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is again protesting the actions of state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Members gathered outside Paxton’s San Antonio office Saturday morning with signs and chants.

The organization accused Paxton of oppression, harassment and intimidation after the homes of several Democrats were raided by his office several weeks ago.

“We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote,” Paxton said in an Aug. 21 news release.

LULAC said it is protesting those actions along with Paxton’s recent lawsuit against Bexar County. County commissioners voted in favor of working with a company that will help send out voter registration forms to Bexar County residents.

Paxton believes those forms could end up in the hands of noncitizens or felons who are ineligible to vote.

“This program is completely unlawful and potentially invites election fraud,” Paxton said in a Sept. 4 news release announcing the state AG’s office lawsuit against Bexar County. “It is a crime to register to vote if you are ineligible.”

“We are so proud of our (Bexar) County Commissioners because they have taken this stand, even though they’re being sued,” San Antonio LULAC executive director Henry Rodriguez said Saturday. “But they have been taking the stand because they know that we are right.”

Rodriguez said the group has received more calls from unregistered voters asking how they can update their status. Rodriguez also said that LULAC national organizers are working to file a complaint against Paxton with the Department of Justice.

“We want everybody to have the same opportunity regardless of political affiliation,” Rodriguez said. “But we also want a seat at the table.”

