Body of missing man found on shore at Corpus Christi beach, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A trip to Corpus Christi turned tragic for two men on Sunday, according to officials.

Multiple agencies responded on Sunday to the area of Beach Marker 195 on Mustang Island for a surfing-related emergency.

A call was made regarding three men under 30 years old who were struggling in the water, according to KRIS 6 News.

Officials said that two of the three men were eventually pulled from the water, and the third man was formerly missing.

One man was unresponsive, and the other was conscious, authorities said. They were both transported to a local hospital.

According to 3NEWS in Corpus Christi, the unresponsive man later died.

The body of the man who was formerly missing was found on shore early Monday morning, 3NEWS reported.