Man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, deputies say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after setting his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire marshal’s office announced Rashaad Malik McIntyre is facing charges of arson and harassment in connection with a car fire that happened just before 2 a.m. last Saturday in Converse.

Recommended Videos

An investigation found the car was intentionally set on fire, most likely by an ignitable liquid accelerant, deputies said. After interviewing the victim, deputies learned her ex-boyfriend, McIntyre, had sent threats to her.

The fire marshal’s office said they issued two arrest warrants for McIntyre and took him into custody without incident.

While arresting McIntyre, deputies found a firearm and extended magazine with 29 rounds of ammunition in it, officials said.

McIntyre was booked into the Bexar County Jail and may face additional charges for the firearm possession.

“Arson-related crimes routinely have a connection to violent crimes, whether it is family violence, gang activity, or narcotics distribution and organized criminal activity. This is a good example of catching an arsonist before his criminal conduct escalates and someone gets seriously hurt or killed,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

The investigation remains ongoing.