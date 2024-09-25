Tejano band Grupo Siggno’s truck full of equipment stolen in San Antonio

FILE: The band Grupo Siggno performs at the Latin Grammy Street Party on October 7, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from Tejano band Grupo Siggno on San Antonio’s southeast side earlier this week.

In a Facebook Live post, singer Jesse Turner the band’s U-Haul that held their lighting, speakers, merchandise and other equipment was stolen Monday evening in the 8000 block of City Base Landing.

Grupo Siggno is a regional Mexican and Tejano band that is currently on tour.

The band last played on Sunday in Premont, just two hours south of San Antonio.

“You never expect it to happen to you,” Turner said in live video. “When it happens, it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

SAPD said the U-Haul was found by Bexar County’s Sheriff’s Office before the report was made.

In the report, SAPD said the equipment was worth between $150,000 and $300,000.

SAPD and BCSO are investigating the robbery. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the Facebook post, Turner shared his frustrations on the incident while expressing his passion for his work.

“People can steal my equipment... but people cannot steal my drive,” Turner said.

The band is asking anyone with information on the theft to contact authorities and be aware of people selling their merchandise or production equipment.

“I don’t know how we are going to move forward,” Turner said.

The band is expected to perform Friday in Irving at the Southern Junction.