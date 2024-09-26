Where to find deals, free coffee on National Coffee Day

SAN ANTONIO – You won’t want to miss your chance at free coffee for this weekend’s upcoming food holiday.

This year’s National Coffee Day, which will be Sunday, presents an excuse for several places to offer free cups of joe.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a list of some participating restaurants offering brew-tiful coffee deals:

7 Brew: The coffee chain will celebrate the day by giving away stickers with any purchase of a The coffee chain will celebrate the day by giving away stickers with any purchase of a drink while supplies last.

Circle K: Customers can redeem an offer for a free medium hot or iced Customers can redeem an offer for a free medium hot or iced coffee from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 through the Circle K app.

Duck Donuts: Guests who visit the shop can get a free medium hot Guests who visit the shop can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sept. 29. People can also redeem the offer online using the code COFFEEDAY24 at checkout.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the Dunkin’ app on Sept. 29.

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29. Krispy Kreme will also offer a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen. The deals are available in-store and online through Krispy Kreme’s app using the promo codes COFFEE and BOGO2 while supplies last.

La Madeleine: Guests will receive a free drip Guests will receive a free drip coffee with any purchase in-store or online from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Shipley Donuts : The coffee chain will celebrate by giving away a free glazed : The coffee chain will celebrate by giving away a free glazed donut with any coffee purchase to guests who are rewards members through the Shipley Donuts app on Sept. 29.

Scooter’s Coffee: Customers who order ahead or scan through the app can redeem one any size iced or hot coffee for free from Sept. 29-30. Customers who order ahead or scan through the app can redeem one any size iced or hot coffee for free from Sept. 29-30. Scooter’s Coffee will also offer the first 25 guests at any store a free limited-edition Scooter’s Coffee mug on Sept. 29.

Whataburger: Guests can get a free 16-ounce iced Guests can get a free 16-ounce iced coffee or 12-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29. No purchases are necessary.

This list will be updated as more stores announce deals.