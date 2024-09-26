You can now score Texas Roadhouse’s famous cinnamon butter at select Walmarts in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Roadhouse is a little over 30 years old and there’s no “butter” way to celebrate than with some of their famous spreads, now available at select Walmart locations in the Alamo City.

For a long time, Texans with a love for the (surprisingly, not Texan-based) franchise had to get their iconic cinnamon butter, Mini rolls, and steak sauce exclusively at Texas Roadhouse, but that all changed in May when Walmart dropped that it would selling all three products in stores.

Recommended Videos

However, until two weeks ago, they were only sold in certain states: Indiana, Iowa and Kentucky.

On Sept. 11, Walmart made the products available nationwide for fans to enjoy in over 4,000 Walmart stores, according to a Texas Roadhouse spokesperson.

Their original and honey cinnamon butter are available at certain stores in San Antonio. You can check your store’s availability by selecting your preferred location on the website and then searching for the product you’re looking for. There are also delivery options.

The numbers don’t lie in terms of Texas Roadhouse’s popularity. According to a factsheet put out by the chain, they average 5,000 guests a week and serve about 300,000 meals a day. While they don’t say how many rolls they sell, they did include how much of a percentage steaks make up their menu — 44%, for anyone counting.