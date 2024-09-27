Downtown-area bar La Ruina announces closure

SAN ANTONIO – The tropical-inspired bar La Ruina just east of downtown San Antonio is closing its doors this weekend.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the team behind La Ruina thanked their regulars, visitors and everyone who helped build the establishment they love.

“It’s with great sadness we announce our FINAL DAY OF SERVICE as La Ruina, this Saturday, September 28th,” the business wrote in its Instagram post.

The team behind The Modernist opened La Ruina two years ago at 410 Austin St. La Ruina was known for its cocktails featuring tequila, rum, wine and mezcal.

KSAT 12 reached out to The Modernist for a comment about the building’s future and has not yet heard back.

We will update the story when more information becomes available.