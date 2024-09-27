74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Stolen Converse Animal Shelter van tracked down in Crockett County

The condition of the van is not yet known, a veterinary technician told KSAT

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Converse, Animal Shelter, Crockett County, Ozona
Converse Animal Shelter Inc (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CONVERSE, Texas – A van for the Converse Animal Shelter Inc. stolen from its parking lot on Tuesday night has been tracked down.

A veterinary technician at the shelter told KSAT that the van was located Thursday in Ozona, Texas, in Crockett County.

Recommended Videos

Ozona is approximately 200 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The van was last seen Tuesday evening at the shelter’s location, 9634 Schaefer Road, in Converse.

Shelter officials said they are waiting to see what the van looks like after they find it.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos