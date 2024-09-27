Stolen Converse Animal Shelter van tracked down in Crockett County

CONVERSE, Texas – A van for the Converse Animal Shelter Inc. stolen from its parking lot on Tuesday night has been tracked down.

A veterinary technician at the shelter told KSAT that the van was located Thursday in Ozona, Texas, in Crockett County.

Ozona is approximately 200 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The van was last seen Tuesday evening at the shelter’s location, 9634 Schaefer Road, in Converse.

Shelter officials said they are waiting to see what the van looks like after they find it.