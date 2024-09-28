Celebrate German culture at these upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Prost! It’s Oktoberfest season in the Alamo City.
The German festival is celebrated across San Antonio and surrounding areas starting in mid-September, and in some locations, the celebrations continue throughout October.
The celebration features different beers, family-friendly activities, live music and more. Some of the festivals will be free to enter at different locations.
Here is a list of locations celebrating Oktoberfest:
- BARKTOBERFEST: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click here for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.
- BEETHOVEN MÄENNECHOR: Oktoberfest will be celebrated during the first two weekends. On Oct. 4, the celebration begins at 4 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. The celebration will continue with a music lineup on Oct. 5 and will return on Oct. 11-12 from 4-11 p.m., as well. Online tickets are $8. Tickets purchased at the gate are $10.
- BUSTED SANDAL: The Oktoberfest celebration will be held at 2 p.m. at the Busted Sandal Brewery, 7114 Oaklawn Drive. There will be limited custom Busted Sandal Specialty Steins for sale and a Stein Hoisting competition as well as serving Brats and Oktoberfest-themed pizzas.
- FREDERICKSBURG: If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate Oktoberfest in the three-day celebration starting Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg. The festival sets up big tents on Marktplatz that will feature music, food, beer and more. Tickets for Oct. 4 are $15, Oct. 5 are $20 and Oct. 6 are $25. Children ages seven through 12 can get in for $1.
- JBSA OKTOBERFEST: The JBSA 502 D Force Support Squadron will host its free Oktoberfest celebration from 4-9 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Fort Sam Houston Flag Pole, 2595 Stanley Road. The event is only open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders.
- LITTLE WOODROW’S: The icehouse will host its Oktoberfest events, including a beer tasting starting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 9840 West Loop 1604 North. There will be a Stein hosting at 9 p.m., as well. A list of Little Woodrow’s Oktoberfest schedule can be found here.
- KUNSTLER BREWING: The annual Oktoberfest celebration will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 302 East Lachappele Street. Künstler Brewing will release a popular Fest Bier. The Naggins will also perform.
- PARKTOBERFEST: Celebrate German culture during the 13th annual Parktoberfest, hosted by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Brackenridge Park at the Koehler and Cypress Pavilions. This is a free family-friendly event featuring free local beer samples, live German music and food.
- SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS: Until Oct. 27, people can visit the park and enjoy the Oktoberfest Food Festival on selected weekends. Click here for a list of the menus, craft and seasonal brews locations will offer across the park.
- SPRING BRANCH: Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities and German food. Tickets cost $10.
- STABLE STEIN FEST: The Oktoberfest celebration will start at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Stable Hall. The free, family-friendly event will include stein-holding contests, German bands, and German food.
- THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA: Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera with Stein-hosting contests, live music, and German street food from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 11. General admission to the event is $17.50 per person and VIP tickets are $75. Children under seven can get in for free. You can purchase tickets here.
This list will be updated as more places announce their celebrations. Frohe Oktoberfest!