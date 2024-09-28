Celebrate German culture at these upcoming Oktoberfest celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – Prost! It’s Oktoberfest season in the Alamo City.

The German festival is celebrated across San Antonio and surrounding areas starting in mid-September, and in some locations, the celebrations continue throughout October.

The celebration features different beers, family-friendly activities, live music and more. Some of the festivals will be free to enter at different locations.

Here is a list of locations celebrating Oktoberfest:

BARKTOBERFEST: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 North Main Street. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions and more. Sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Click here for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.

BEETHOVEN MÄENNECHOR: will be celebrated during the first two weekends. On Oct. 4, the celebration begins at 4 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. The celebration will continue with a music lineup on Oct. 5 and will return on Oct. 11-12 from 4-11 p.m., as well. Online tickets are $8. Tickets purchased at the gate are $10. Oktoberfest will be celebrated during the first two weekends. On Oct. 4, the celebration begins at 4 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. The celebration will continue with a music lineup on Oct. 5 and will return on Oct. 11-12 from 4-11 p.m., as well. Online tickets are $8. Tickets purchased at the gate are $10.

BUSTED SANDAL: The Oktoberfest celebration will be held at 2 p.m. at the The Oktoberfest celebration will be held at 2 p.m. at the Busted Sandal Brewery , 7114 Oaklawn Drive. There will be limited custom Busted Sandal Specialty Steins for sale and a Stein Hoisting competition as well as serving Brats and Oktoberfest-themed pizzas.

FREDERICKSBURG: If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip, celebrate Oktoberfest in the three-day celebration starting Oct. 4 in Fredericksburg. The festival sets up big tents on Marktplatz that will feature music, food, beer and more. Tickets for Oct. 4 are $15, Oct. 5 are $20 and Oct. 6 are $25. Children ages seven through 12 can get in for $1.

JBSA OKTOBERFEST: The The JBSA 502 D Force Support Squadron will host its free Oktoberfest celebration from 4-9 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Fort Sam Houston Flag Pole, 2595 Stanley Road. The event is only open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders.

LITTLE WOODROW’S: The icehouse will host its Oktoberfest events, including a beer tasting starting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 9840 West Loop 1604 North. There will be a Stein hosting at 9 p.m., as well. A list of Little Woodrow’s Oktoberfest schedule can be found The icehouse will host its Oktoberfest events, including a beer tasting starting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 9840 West Loop 1604 North. There will be a Stein hosting at 9 p.m., as well. A list of Little Woodrow’s Oktoberfest schedule can be found here

KUNSTLER BREWING: The annual The annual Oktoberfest celebration will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 302 East Lachappele Street. Künstler Brewing will release a popular Fest Bier. The Naggins will also perform.

PARKTOBERFEST: Celebrate German culture during the 13th annual Celebrate German culture during the 13th annual Parktoberfest , hosted by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Brackenridge Park at the Koehler and Cypress Pavilions. This is a free family-friendly event featuring free local beer samples, live German music and food.

SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS: Until Oct. 27, people can visit the park and enjoy the Oktoberfest Food Festival on selected weekends. Until Oct. 27, people can visit the park and enjoy the Oktoberfest Food Festival on selected weekends. Click here for a list of the menus, craft and seasonal brews locations will offer across the park.

SPRING BRANCH: will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities and German food. Tickets cost $10. Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Anhalt Dance Hall, 2390 Anhalt Road in Spring Branch. There will be live music from two bands, family-friendly activities and German food. Tickets cost $10.

STABLE STEIN FEST: The The Oktoberfest celebration will start at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Stable Hall. The free, family-friendly event will include stein-holding contests, German bands, and German food.

THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA: Celebrate Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera with Stein-hosting contests, live music, and German street food from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 11. General admission to the event is $17.50 per person and VIP tickets are $75. Children under seven can get in for free. You can purchase tickets here

This list will be updated as more places announce their celebrations. Frohe Oktoberfest!