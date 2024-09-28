96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

UIW student designs costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween event

Daniela Mejia’s costume design is currently featured in the hay maze

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: UIW, SeaWorld, Halloween
(Right) Daniela Meja, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween. (SeaWorld, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Incarnate Word student created an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween event.

Daniela Mejia, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween.

Recommended Videos

The daytime event is a not-so-scary Halloween experience for all ages to enjoy.

Mejia collaborated with SeaWorld costume designers for 12 weeks where she submitted sketches, created patterns, carefully selected fabrics and stitched together a special costume currently featured in the hay maze at the Halloween event.

“My professor, Dr. Adams, told everyone about the event. I didn’t want to [enter the competition] at first, but my little sister convinced me,” Mejia said.

As a Houston resident, Mejia commutes to UIW weekly for classes. She worked closely with SeaWorld to bring the Pumpkin Patch Princess to life.

Mejia said she gained a unique experience creating an extravagant dress with SeaWorld. She hopes to one day own her own Quinceañera shop.

“When I look at my creation, it is just beautiful. It is breathtaking,” Mejia said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos