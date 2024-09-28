UIW student designs costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween event

(Right) Daniela Meja, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween.

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Incarnate Word student created an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween event.

Daniela Mejia, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween.

The daytime event is a not-so-scary Halloween experience for all ages to enjoy.

Mejia collaborated with SeaWorld costume designers for 12 weeks where she submitted sketches, created patterns, carefully selected fabrics and stitched together a special costume currently featured in the hay maze at the Halloween event.

“My professor, Dr. Adams, told everyone about the event. I didn’t want to [enter the competition] at first, but my little sister convinced me,” Mejia said.

As a Houston resident, Mejia commutes to UIW weekly for classes. She worked closely with SeaWorld to bring the Pumpkin Patch Princess to life.

Mejia said she gained a unique experience creating an extravagant dress with SeaWorld. She hopes to one day own her own Quinceañera shop.

“When I look at my creation, it is just beautiful. It is breathtaking,” Mejia said.