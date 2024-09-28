Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash near downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating what caused a driver to travel the wrong way before dying in a head-on crash.

First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 37 southbound near downtown.

Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the southbound main lanes of I-37. The Chevrolet collided with a Dodge Ram traveling southbound on I-37′s southbound lanes before the Houston Street exit.

Medical personnel pronounced the wrong-way driver in the Chevrolet dead at the scene.

The Dodge driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Officers said the driver of the Chevrolet has yet to be identified.