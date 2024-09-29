West Side resident assaulted with baseball bat, rushed to hospital, SAPD says

The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for suspects in connection with a burglary and assault of a West Side resident with a baseball bat.

SAPD officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Trinity Street. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man outside of his residence with multiple visible injuries, police said.

In its initial report, officers said an unknown number of suspects entered the victim’s home, assaulted him, shot him and fled the scene.

After the man was transported to a local hospital, medical staff told SAPD that the man’s injuries were not consistent with a shooting. SAPD said it later learned that the man suffered blunt force trauma after the suspects beat him with a baseball bat.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, authorities said.

SAPD said it is investigating the incident as a burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault case.