Entertainment venue with bowling, arcade, go-karts opens in Ingram Park Mall

70,000-square-foot venue has over 80 arcade games, an apocalyptic-themed laser tag arena and more

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Ingram Park Mall, Northwest Side
Rush Maxx is located at Ingram Park Mall. (Rush Maxx, Noisy Trumpet)

SAN ANTONIO – A new indoor entertainment venue is now open on the Northwest Side.

Rush Maxx, located at Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, offers family-friendly attractions, including indoor rock climbing, different-sized go-karts, and more.

The 70,000-square-foot venue also has 20 bowling lanes. The back wall of the bowling alley has an LED screen spanning 8.5 feet by 125 feet for “immersive visuals,” according to Rush Maxx’s website.

Rush Maxx also includes 86 arcade games, an apocalyptic-themed laser tag arena, a soft play area, and a restaurant and bar.

The indoor entertainment venue is now open in the Northwest Side of town. (Rush Maxx, Noisy Trumpet)

Rush Maxx is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

There are three other Rush Fun Parks with different attractions in the Alamo City and surrounding areas, including one in Universal City. Hours vary depending on the venue’s location.

The 70,000-square-foot entertainment zone is located in the Northwest Side. (Rush Maxx, Noisy Trumpet)

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT.

