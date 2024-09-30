63º
Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard in New Braunfels debuts new fall flavors

The frozen dessert shop is delivering fall in a cup with these new treats

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Enjoy fall with these frozen custard flavors (Copyright Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Bring in the taste of fall with new flavors you can try in the Hill Country, available for a limited time at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

The frozen dessert shop, located on Walnut Drive near I-35 Frontage Road, has two new desserts available for the fall and a new topping to enjoy.

For those who can’t get enough pumpkin, the Pumpkin Toffee Crunch is a must-try. It combines a vanilla frozen custard base with pumpkin crème and is topped with almond toffee crunch.

“Pairing this new ingredient with our fall-inspired Concretes showcases our commitment to creating exciting, seasonal, and one-of-a-kind treats that continue to surprise and delight our guests,” said Brianne Barket, senior director of Product Development and Quality Assurance.

For Texans looking to embrace the Halloween season early, Dracula’s Delight combines vanilla and chocolate custard with gummy bears and Mini M&Ms.

You can try these flavors through Nov. 3 and receive a free small Ice when you sign up for the Rita’s Ice app on the Apple or Google Play stores.

Rita’s specializes in a daily rotating menu with over 80 flavors, including milkshakes, Italian ices, frozen coffee, gelati, blenders, and more.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12.

