Bexar County Jail inmate found dead in cell after suffering medical episode, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Bexar County Jail inmate died from a medical episode, according to officials.

The 42-year-old inmate, who has not yet been identified, was found dead in his jail cell around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initiated an emergency medical code and tried to save the inmate’s life.

However, the inmate was pronounced dead shortly after by San Antonio Fire Department officials, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, it appears that the inmate suffered a medical episode and died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

The death is the third at the jail in September and the sixth since July 29.

Bexar County’s Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the death investigation. BCSO’s Internal Affairs unit is also investigating.

Jail officials have notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.