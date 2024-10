Man struck, killed by pickup truck on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck on the far South Side, according to San Antonio Police.

Police say the man was walking across US Hwy 281 near Del Lago Pkwy around 9:50 p.m.

Recommended Videos

A pickup truck entered the intersection and struck the pedestrian during a green light.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup truck driver, who stayed at the scene, will not face charges, according to police.

The victim has not yet been identified.