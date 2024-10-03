Are you ready, kids? The Krabby Patty is coming to the Alamo City

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 12: SpongeBob performs during a segment of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" at CBS Television City on December 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – More than 250 restaurants across the U.S. collaborated with Nickelodeon to make their own Krabby Patty secret formula to celebrate 25 years of “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Wendy’s rose to the challenge in San Antonio and announced on Wednesday that fans of the animated show will be able to try the Krabby Kollab Meal from Oct. 8 through Oct. 27.

The restaurant announced in a press release on Wednesday that the “two most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up.”

The new menu items will feature the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: a quarter pound of beef with tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce, cheese and “top-secret” Krabby Kollab Sauce (if you’re reading this, Plankton, we don’t know what’s in it).

The menu will also feature a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, which has a vanilla base with a pineapple mango “puree swirl.”

If you live outside of San Antonio, never fear! The Wendy’s in your town might be participating, as well. You can also find a list of the restaurants participating in the Krabby Patty Kollab here.