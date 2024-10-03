Busted Sandal Brewing Company to close after 11 years

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio brewery has decided to close its doors after 11 years.

Busted Sandal Brewing Company announced on Wednesday evening that it has “exhausted all avenues” and will close its three locations this fall.

“There is nothing that can turn this economy around and lower the burden on customer’s personal costs of housing, food, and day-to-day life,” the brewery said.

In an emotional message, the brewery said it closed its doors with pride.

“We do not close Busted Sandal with immense regret, but rather with a great sense of pride, holding our heads high knowing we made great beer and created a fun place for our Sandal Family,” the brewery said.

The brewery is not alone in choosing to close its business. Several breweries and businesses in San Antonio have closed.

“If we could simply charge $12 for pints of beer to cover the increased costs of doing business, we would… but the beer industry doesn’t operate the same way other inflation-ridden goods and service industries can,” the company said.

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will be hosting farewell events at each location:

San Antonio: Saturday, Oct. 12

Helotes: Saturday, Nov. 12

Kerrville: Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10

Each location will officially close on the following dates:

San Antonio: Sunday, Oct. 3

Helotes: Sunday, Nov. 3

Kerrville: Sunday, Nov. 10

