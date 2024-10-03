‘I was shocked and broken’: Racial slurs painted on woman’s property has them fearing for their safety

WEST BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman will not be sleeping in her home out of fear that she is being targeted because of the color of her skin.

“Being targeted as a Black female, it made me feel as someone is watching me, to say kill all n******,” the homeowner told KSAT.

The homeowner did not want to be named due to safety concerns. On Wednesday morning, she was made aware that someone had spray-painted racial slurs, swastikas and referenced body parts on her property.

“I broke down in tears because, in all the years that I’ve lived here in San Antonio, Texas, I’ve never encountered this type of behavior from anyone. So, I was shocked and broken,” the homeowner said.

The woman lives in a West Bexar County neighborhood.

“I mean, this was a public street, but it’s my fence,” the homeowner said. “I’m very much targeted. They skipped over all the houses and got me, so somebody is watching me.”

The graffiti was covered with white paint, but the homeowner said the meaning behind the words could not be washed away as easily.

“I’ll never get over what the words were,” she said. “I’m not going to keep crying because I know I’m a strong person, but certain things do get to you.”

As for neighbors, they agreed that racism has no place anywhere, but especially not in their community.

“That is very sad because I’ve heard a lot of that in my life growing up. We’re all the same. We’re all made the same. We’re all equal,” neighbor Lupe Castilleja said.

The homeowner we spoke to filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“It could be kids, it could be adults, it could be a gang, it could be anybody,” the woman said. “I don’t know, but it made me feel like I didn’t belong in my own home, and I don’t feel safe in my own home.”