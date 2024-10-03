Texas State University will again expand its online degree programs next spring

(Laura Skelding For The Texas Tribune, Laura Skelding For The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas State University announced this week an expansion of its online undergraduate and graduate programs in conjunction with Risepoint, an education technology company that helps universities launch and grow their online programs.

The university will offer 18 “workforce-relevant” programs to prospective students beginning in the spring of 2025, according to a university news release.

“This partnership allows Texas State to expand access to nontraditional students by giving them the ability to earn a degree online while balancing other life commitments,” said Thilla Sivakumaran, Ph.D., vice president of Texas State Global. “We are thrilled to welcome more students looking to further their education with these essential programs.”

An Ipsos and Risepoint poll published Thursday found that graduates of Risepoint-supported programs “excelled in salary gain, career advancement and low debt levels.”

The poll was conducted from April 23 to May 13 from a pool of over 2,600 Risepoint-program graduates.

The graduate programs range from business administration to education. Undergraduate programs in communication studies and nursing will also be available, according to the release. Texas State offers 38 total online programs.

At the beginning of the fall semester, Texas State announced 19 online programs set to be offered to students, again through its Risepoint partnership.

“We are honored to partner with them and look forward to seeing the impact these workforce-relevant programs have within their communities,” Risepoint CEO Fernando Bleichmar said in a June release from the university.