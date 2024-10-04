Man crossing street in wheelchair injured by hit-and-run driver, SAPD says

A man in a wheelchair was injured after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run occurred near Arvil Avenue and Old Highway 90 on the West Side shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in a wheelchair was injured after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to San Antonio police.

The hit-and-run occurred near Arvil Avenue and Old Highway 90 on the West Side shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a truck that did not stop to render aid, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man was using a crosswalk or if the street was well-lit.

Police did not indicate if the driver could potentially face charges when found.

The man was taken to the hospital but was in stable condition, police said.