San Antonio man running from D.C. to San Antonio to raise awareness around substance abuse

A San Antonio man is undertaking an ambitious cross-country run to raise money and awareness for families struggling with substance abuse. Kenneth Anderlitch began his journey on Sept. 20, starting in Washington, D.C. and making his way back to San Antonio.

Anderlitch, who has been running approximately 40 miles a day, hopes to raise money to fund a first-of-its-kind recovery center that allows individuals in treatment to stay with their children.

Having faced his own battles with addiction, Anderlitch had leaned on running as an important component of his own recovery.

Two years ago, he ran across the state of Texas in 16 days to raise money for “Pay It Forward,” a program at Haven for Hope, which he had been through.

Now, he is expanding his efforts to ensure others can pursue recovery without the fear of being separated from children or their loved ones.

“Sometime in 2025, hopefully, there is a facility that’s open for families that are predominantly needing recovery but trying not to put that worry on where the kids are going to be placed,” Anderlitch said.

“So, as Ken has kind of been through his recovery story, working here at Haven for Hope, he really noticed that there is a big need in our community for a place where families can be in recovery while staying with their children,” said Terri Behling, director of communications at Haven for Hope. “Kenneth’s journey not only raises awareness in San Antonio but also in the communities he passes through.”

Anderlitch’s motivation is deeply personal: He lost his mother to an overdose when he was 20 years old.

Reflecting on her struggle, he said, “I can say that she probably would have never chosen treatment if it meant being away from us.”

In addition to running, Anderlitch is meeting with various nonprofits involved in recovery and homelessness to highlight their vital services.

“It is an illness that can be treated if the person is supported,” he said. “I hope more families understand how to tackle this problem without judgment.”

While Anderlitch has not committed to an exact return date, he plans to increase his mileage as he enters Texas and hopes to complete his run by Nov. 5.

Those interested in supporting his cause can visit his website, runkenrun.org, to donate and track his progress.