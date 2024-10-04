Texas receives $5.69 billion for infrastructure improvements

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced $5.69 billion to Texas in Fiscal Year 2025 to help fund infrastructure projects across the state.

The Tuesday announcement came as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in 2021.

Recommended Videos

“These investments keep Americans safer, promote efficiency, advance our climate goals, and spur technological innovation. This funding also creates good-paying, high-skilled jobs and helps to reconnect communities, improving the lives of every American,” said Kristin White, Acting Federal Highway Administrator.

The funding coming to Texas is part of a $62 billion that is being allocated nationwide.

“The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced will help communities in Texas continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Below is a breakdown of where the funding will go to across our state:

Texas National Highway Performance Program $3,014,619,170 Surface Transportation Block Grant $1,466,571,488 Highway Safety Improvement Program $320,564,494 Railway-Highway Crossing Program $21,285,914 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $201,803,060 Metropolitan Planning $36,324,579 National Highway Freight Program $143,563,981 Carbon Reduction Program $130,769,291 PROTECT Formula Program $148,694,054 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $86,854,655 Bridge Formula Program $115,361,082

You can learn more about the funding coming to Texas and the nation by clicking here.