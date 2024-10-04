Skip to main content
Texas receives $5.69 billion for infrastructure improvements

Funding will be for Fiscal Year 2025

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Infrastructure, Texas, Roads, Highways, Transportation, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
(Copyright 2024 by HCTRA - All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced $5.69 billion to Texas in Fiscal Year 2025 to help fund infrastructure projects across the state.

The Tuesday announcement came as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in 2021.

“These investments keep Americans safer, promote efficiency, advance our climate goals, and spur technological innovation. This funding also creates good-paying, high-skilled jobs and helps to reconnect communities, improving the lives of every American,” said Kristin White, Acting Federal Highway Administrator.

The funding coming to Texas is part of a $62 billion that is being allocated nationwide.

“The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced will help communities in Texas continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Below is a breakdown of where the funding will go to across our state:

Texas
National Highway Performance Program$3,014,619,170
Surface Transportation Block Grant$1,466,571,488
Highway Safety Improvement Program$320,564,494
Railway-Highway Crossing Program$21,285,914
Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program$201,803,060
Metropolitan Planning$36,324,579
National Highway Freight Program$143,563,981
Carbon Reduction Program$130,769,291
PROTECT Formula Program$148,694,054
National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program$86,854,655
Bridge Formula Program$115,361,082

You can learn more about the funding coming to Texas and the nation by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

