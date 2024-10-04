This public safety alert woke Texans up, and the internet was not happy about it

SAN ANTONIO – Many Texans were awoken early Friday morning by a different kind of alarm — and the internet had some things to say.

It all started just before 5 a.m. when a Blue Alert was issued for a wanted suspect, Sam Altman, in Memphis, Texas.

Recommended Videos

The small town is around 7 hours away from San Antonio in Hall County, located near the Texas Panhandle.

To add to the public’s annoyance, the loud alert went off for those who had their phones on silent or who had public safety alert notifications turned off, according to some comments on social media.

As you might imagine, the internet was quick to find a “Seth Altman” on Facebook, and while it’s unclear if this is the one officers are looking for, the comments began trickling in.

One user wrote: “Please be mindful and wake me up at a more decent hour next time.”

Some comments on social media included:

“12 looking for you lil bro”

“You can run but people are looking for you for waking us up.”

“you couldn’t have done this at a more convenient hour?”

“seth go home omg”

“The eyes of TEXAS are upon you”

Some Texans took out their frustrations on law enforcement.

“Texas sending a “blue alert at 4:50 am in the morning is an abuse of the emergency alert system. How many people were woken up in the middle of their sleep by it? Ridiculous.”

Another user added, “@TxDPS I am begging you to stop sending blue alerts in the middle of the night. I’m sleeping. I will not find the bad guy at 4 am. I am not Batman.”

If you do have any information about Altman, you’re asked to call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-259-2636.