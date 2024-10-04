What is a Blue Alert in Texas and when/why is it issued?

SAN ANTONIO – By now, you may know what the different kinds of Texas Department of Public Safety alerts mean, from AMBER to CLEAR.

However, a Blue Alert might leave you confused if you receive one on your phone. So what does it mean?

A Blue Alert is used to inform that someone has seriously injured or killed a law enforcement officer, according to Texas DPS.

Investigators also believe the “offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.”

That is not the only criteria that must be met for a Blue Alert. According to the DPS website, that includes:

A detailed description of the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.

The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend the activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The Blue Alert program was signed into law in 2008 by then-Gov. Rick Perry.