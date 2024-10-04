Wilford Hall Emergency Center now part of regional emergency care system

SAN ANTONIO – Wilford Hall Emergency Center at JBSA-Lackland is now part of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) trauma and emergency healthcare system.

As a result, the facility can now operate as a freestanding emergency center, allowing emergency patients to be transported onto the base for treatment. A ceremony to commemorate the recognition of being a part of STRAC was held Friday at the military base.

“Before this happened, they weren’t able to have certain patients come on base,” said Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander and director of the San Antonio Military Health System. “If they got picked up by EMS, they would potentially bypass Wilford Hall. But now that Wilford Hall is incorporated with STRAC, they are able to come on base and receive care right there.”

The change is expected to reduce potential delays in emergency care.

TRICARE beneficiaries will also be able to receive their care at Wilford Hall.

