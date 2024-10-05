Houston developer eyes hotel for massive Tobin Hill project

Mural at the corner of North St. Mary's and Josephine Street, near where demolitions are happening

SAN ANTONIO – A developer looking to build a massive development in the urban core appears to be including hospitality in the mix.

Houston-based real estate firm Rockspring is eyeing a hotel as part of its 900-apartment mixed-use development planned for a collection of land on West Josephine Street, East Dewey Place, North St. Mary’s Street and Polk Street. The site is located just off of the St. Mary’s Strip along West Josephine Street heading toward Pearl.

As part of a land use change requested through the Zoning Commission Tuesday, Rockspring indicated that it plans to build a hotel at 246 W. Josephine St. Specifics have yet to be released, but a site plan filed with the city calls for a maximum structure height of 78 feet. Along with the hotel, the “site C” parcel also includes 225 apartments, 225 parking spots and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

The company has been systematically clearing away structures on the tracts as part of its plans. Several demolition permits have been pulled, most recently for 252 and 300 W. Josephine St.

Development around the Pearl’s edges continues to ramp up. GrayStreet Partners recently filed a demolition request for the Pig Stand property on Broadway, hoping to replace it with a hotel in partnership with Austin-based Merritt Development Group. Terry Black’s BBQ recently received approvals to build a restaurant on Broadway, with a hotel component anticipated.

A representative for Rockspring did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Read more of this story, and other stories like it, in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.