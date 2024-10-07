Anne Hathaway confirms new ‘Princess Diaries’ movie in development

Anne Hathaway attends the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of “The Princess Diaries” got an exciting announcement on Friday: there will be a third installment in the beloved film series.

Anne Hathway posted a video on her Instagram with the caption, “Miracles happen.” It confirmed “The Princess Diaries 3′s” upcoming release and brought back the iconic line, “Shut up!”

Hathaway said she is excited to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia.

Adele Lim, who pinned screenplays for ”Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” has signed on to direct.

The film has been in development since 2022, according to Variety.

There is no word yet on when we can expect to see Hathaway’s royal return to Genovia, but we know the film will be a prequel.