Monday marks one year since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, local event to honor those lost

Monday marks one year since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

Terrorist group Hamas murdered more than 1,200 innocent civilians, around 30 Americans included, alongside the brutal sexual assaults and torture of women and children.

Hamas took more than 250 hostages, including 10 Americans. The terrorist group still holds 101 hostages captive.

The surprise attack launched a war between Hamas and Israel, which has claimed thousands of innocent lives in Gaza.

Since the start of the war, international antisemitism skyrocketed, prompting leaders like Texas Governor Greg Abbott to lay down executive action.

In March of 2024, Abbott authorized $4 million in grants to protect Jewish centers and further education about antisemitism.

Abbott also ordered further protection of Jewish students on college campuses and condemned violent or threatening incidents that surpass free speech.

On Monday, Abbott will honor and remember Oct. 7, 2023, in two Texas cities: first, at the ‘Remembering Oct. 7′ ceremony in Austin, and then at a different event in Dallas.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio is also hosting a memorial event on Monday, which will take place at Temple Beth-El from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All members of the community regardless or faith or background are invited to attend.