New vehicle inspection rules in Texas: What drivers can expect in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Starting in 2025, Texans will no longer need a safety inspection before registering a car for most vehicles, except commercial ones, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The change takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025, after House Bill 3297 was signed into law last year.

Recommended Videos

While inspections won’t be required, all non-commercial vehicles are still subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee, which must be paid when registering vehicles with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles — including those from the current and preceding model years — that have not been registered in Texas or another state will need to pay an initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75 to cover two years, DPS said in a news release.

The registration cost will remain the same although the fee isn’t going away. The state says revenue from the replacement fee will ensure funding for other programs.

If a non-commercial vehicle is in a county that requires emissions testing, it still needs to be tested. The costs vary by vehicle and county.

Bexar County does not currently require an emissions test, but that will change in 2026.

Commercial vehicles will still be required to get a passing vehicle safety inspection. These vehicles will be exempt from the replacement fee but must pay the inspection fee.

“Even though vehicle safety inspections are being eliminated for most vehicles, the department reminds Texans to regularly service their vehicles to keep themselves and other motorists safe on the road,” the news release said. “Regular maintenance ensures the proper operation of your vehicle’s headlights, taillights, horn, mirrors, windshield wipers, tires, and other critical functions. Driving a vehicle without many of these properly working safety features is against the law and puts everyone at risk.”