San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces winners of International Wine Competition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced the winners of the International Wine Competition.

Over 340 wineries from around the world competed in the competition, which began on Sept. 30. Seven judges sampled over 1,000 entries, and 37 of those wineries were from Texas.

Here are the winners:

Grand Champion – 2021 Laird Family Estate Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Reserve Champion – 2021 J. Lohr Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Top All-Around Winery – J Vineyards • Best of Herd Texas Winery – Frio Canyon Vineyards

Best of Show Red Wine –2019 OVIS Cabernet Sauvignon, High Valley

Best of Show White Wine – 2022 J Vineyards Chardonnay, California

Best of Show Rosé Wine – 2023 Wedding Oak Winery Castanet Rosé, Texas High Plains

Best of Show International Wine 2021 Farm to Table Shiraz, Victoria Vineyards

Best of Show Texas Red Wine – 2022 Re: Rooted 210 Urban Winery Petit Verdot, Texas High Plains

Best of Show Texas White Wine – 2023 Michael Ros Winery Albariño, Narra Vineyards, Texas High Plains

Best of Show Texas Rosé Wine – 2023 Frio Canyon Vineyards FCV Rosé Cuvée, Texas Hill Country

Best of Show Sparkling Wine – NV Champagne Lanson Le Black Label Brut

Best of Show Sweet Wine – NV Villa M Sweet White Moscato

Best of Show Value Wine – 2023 Hess Family Select Pinot Gris, California

Most of these wines will be available at your nearest H-E-B during February 2025.

To celebrate these winners, there will be a grand tasting event at the Champion Wine Auction Dinner on Nov. 21 at the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium. For more information and tickets, visit SA Rodeo.