Soles Walking 4 Souls to host annual fentanyl awareness walk

SAN ANTONIO – Fentanyl poisoning is a crisis that continues to surge across the United States. Fentanyl-related deaths have increased over the last four years and are responsible for taking the lives of 7,000 Texans alone.

On Oct. 1, 2024, in response to the growing concern that the synthetic opioid poses, Texas Governor Abbott issued a proclamation declaring October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month.

To continue educating and raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl, Soles Walking 4 Souls will hold its 2nd Annual Fentanyl Awareness Walk on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at The Greenline. The community-driven initiative seeks to empower the public and honor those lost to fentanyl poisoning.

This event will be emceed by KSAT reporter Courtney Friedman and will honor the many lives tragically lost to fentanyl poisoning, including the SW4S Angel Mom’s children, Danica, Kyle, Cody, Jake, and Braden.

