Frio County sheriff dies after battle with cancer, sheriff’s office says

Sheriff Michael Morse passed away on Monday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Frio County, Pearsall, Frio County Sheriff's Office
FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Frio County sheriff has died after a stint battling cancer, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

During a 35-year career, Sheriff Michael Morse worked to rehabilitate the Frio County Jail and worked as a game warden, protecting the state’s natural resources.

“He stands tall as a great law officer, father, husband, brother and leader,” the Facebook post reads. “May he rest in peace. We will continue the watch always sir.”

Some sheriffs took to Facebook to echo their condolences.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie Guerra,” of Hidalgo County, wrote, in part, “I first met Mike when he was a rookie Game Warden in Starr County and had the pleasure of working with him. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”

“We will certainly miss him and his friendship,” Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.

It is unclear how long Morse had been battling cancer.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

