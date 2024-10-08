Frio County sheriff dies after battle with cancer, sheriff’s office says

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Frio County sheriff has died after a stint battling cancer, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

During a 35-year career, Sheriff Michael Morse worked to rehabilitate the Frio County Jail and worked as a game warden, protecting the state’s natural resources.

Recommended Videos

“He stands tall as a great law officer, father, husband, brother and leader,” the Facebook post reads. “May he rest in peace. We will continue the watch always sir.”

Some sheriffs took to Facebook to echo their condolences.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie Guerra,” of Hidalgo County, wrote, in part, “I first met Mike when he was a rookie Game Warden in Starr County and had the pleasure of working with him. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”

“We will certainly miss him and his friendship,” Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.

It is unclear how long Morse had been battling cancer.