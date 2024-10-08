UTSA investigates sexual assault incident at on-campus apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio Police Department is investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred at an on-campus apartment complex, according to the university.

The incident happened over the weekend at University Oaks, which is a student housing complex managed by Campus Living Villages.

“As the investigation continues and we work to support the survivor, we are reaching out to our entire campus community to reaffirm our commitment to a zero-tolerance environment for sexual assault,” the university said. “If you need support or want to learn more about how to support others, we encourage you to explore the free resources available to you.”

Support and safety resources are available to UTSA students who could potentially be victims of sexual assault.

KSAT has contacted UTSA’s police department for further information on the incident.