4 Tren de Aragua gang members arrested after multi-agency operation in San Antonio identified

SAN ANTONIO – Four Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in the multi-agency operation on Saturday have been identified.

The Enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) assisted in identifying Angel Josue Guerra-Sanguino, 22, Yonaiker Velasco, 24, Jean Carlos Hidalgo-Oviedo, 26, and Yorbis Rafael Osorio Carmona, 27.

The multi-agency operation took place on Sahara Street on Oct. 5.

Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization that has been targeting multiple states across the United States, including various cities in Texas.

All four arrested men have confirmed ties to Tren de Aragua and are Venezuelan citizens, according to ERO San Antonio.

The men had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) in 2022 and 2023. They are now all considered a “public safety threat” and “will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings,” an ERO spokesperson said.

USBP arrested Guerra-Sanguino near Eagle Pass on Nov. 22, 2023, the agency said. USBP ordered him to report to an ICE office in New York City once he was released. According to an ERO spokesperson, he did not report to an ICE office despite being told to.

An immigration judge in New York City ordered Guerra-Sanguino’s removal on April 17. On Oct. 6, Guerra-Sanguino was transferred to ERO San Antonio custody after the multi-agency operation.

USBP arrested Velasco near Eagle Pass on July 23, 2022, the agency said. USBP processed him for an “alternative” to detention and “released him with instructions to report to the nearest ICE office in San Diego, California.” It’s unknown if Velasco ever reported to the ICE office in San Diego. Velasco is in ERO San Antonio custody pending a “hearing before an immigration judge,” an ERO spokesperson said.

USBP arrested Hidalgo-Oviedo near Eagle Pass on Sept. 24, 2023, the agency said. He was released as an alternative to detention with a “notice to appear before an immigration judge.” An ERO spokesperson said Hidalgo-Oviedo “did not report to ICE as instructed.”

Hidalgo-Oviedo also has an outstanding warrant in Bexar County for a previous theft of property greater than $100 to $740 charge from June 28, an ERO spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that this charge is still pending. Hidalgo-Oviedo was placed in ERO San Antonio custody on October 6.

USBP arrested Osorio Carmona near Eagle Pass in September 2022, the agency said. He was released from detention on parole with “instructions to report to the nearest ICE office in New York City,” but according to the ERO spokesperson, he never did. Carmona was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in Bexar County, officials said. Carmona was placed in ERO San Antonio custody on Oct. 6.