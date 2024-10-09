New Spurs fan shop to open at The Rock at La Cantera on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all San Antonio Spurs fans, a new official Spurs merchandise store will host its grand opening this Saturday at The Rock at La Cantera.

The grand opening will take place at 11 a.m. at the third official Spurs Fan Shop, which will be on the first floor of the Spurs practice facility at Victory Capital Performance Center, located at 1 Spurs Way.

Recommended Videos

The event will be open to the public and feature appearances from the Spurs Coyote, Hype Squad and a chance to get free shoe and hat Spurs logo customization from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This grand opening represents the latest milestone in the growth of this dynamic community space,” said Caroline Churchill, chief marketing officer of Victory Capital. “We are excited that Spurs fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique shopping experience inside the walls of the cutting-edge Victory Capital Performance Center.”

In addition to the Spurs merchandise, the store will also carry La Cantera apparel, which will feature the logo of the Spurs campus.

“The Official Spurs Fan Shop, presented by Victory Capital, will sell official Spurs merchandise and feature interactive displays and special merchandise drops tied to key moments throughout the year, such as summer league, draft, and opening night,” a news release said.

The shop will also have interactive areas where shoppers can take photos and interact.

“This new retail space provides an opportunity for us to attract new and old fans alike to our campus, bringing the San Antonio community into our backyard to take part in all that the Spurs have to offer,” said Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The new Spurs fan shop will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may change based on Frost Plaza events. Find any updates on hours here.