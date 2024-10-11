18-year-old woman shot, killed in front seat of mother’s car, SAPD says

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in the front seat of her mother's car after driving to meet two men near a North Side park near the 200 block of Dean Street on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot and killed in the front seat of her mother’s car after meeting two men at a North Side park, according to San Antonio police.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the victim Friday morning as Kayla Salas, 18. The cause and manner of her death are still pending.

The woman’s mother drove the victim to the intersection of Howard Street and Dean Street near Kenwood Park just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police did not indicate why the pair drove to the location, aside from meeting two men, possibly in their late teens, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

At some point, shots were fired, and the two men fled on foot eastbound on Dean Street. Police are unsure of which of the men opened fire, the report said.

Police said the victim’s mother followed the men in her vehicle with Salas in the passenger’s seat.

One of the men then fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, one of which ricocheted off a part of the car and struck Salas, according to the report.

EMS pronounced Salas dead just before 7:15 p.m.

Police did not have any information on the shooters. Their investigation remains ongoing.