Friday Finds: Good reads to get you into the spooky season

San Antonio – Clarissa Briseno is an avid San Antonio social media content creator and reader.

We asked her to help us find some good books to get readers of all ages into the spooky season. Here are her Friday Finds.

“We Used to Live Here,” a novel by Marcus Kliewer, tells the story of strange things happening in a newly purchased home.

There’s also “The Reappearance of Rachel Price” by Holly Jackson, a true crime mystery thriller about a girl searching for answers about her missing mother.

For younger readers, there’s “The Sherlock Society.” If you enjoy the Nancy Drew-type storytelling, this series is for you.

You can follow Briseno and her suggestions on Instagram at PixieeReads.