Local restaurant contributes sweet donation for hurricane relief

How a slice of pie gives back to families affected by Hurricane Milton

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Local restaurant contributes sweet donation to hurricane relief (Copyright Mare e Monte)

SAN ANTONIO – Hurricane Milton made landfall Thursday night as a Category 3 hurricane, and Florida is still trying to assess the damage it has caused in the aftermath.

One local Italian restaurant on the Northwest Side of San Antonio is giving back to those affected in a sweet way.

Mare e Monte on Huebner Road near Floyd Curl Drive added a new key lime pie to their menu for the next two weeks.

According to a post on their social media,100% of the pie’s sales will be donated to the Florida Disaster Foundation.

“I come from Kosovo,” owner Prince Balkaj said, “in 1999, we lost everything from the war. Americans helped us to build it back. It’s my chance to give back.”

Mare e Monte recently opened and serves authentic Italian lunch and dinner. You can enjoy fresh salads, flavorful pasta and tasty steak dishes.

