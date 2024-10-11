Nearly 10 million pounds of meat possibly contaminated with listeria recalled, including 3 H-E-B meals

Recall Roundup: Officials announced on Wednesday they are recalling almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to possible contamination of listeria

SAN ANTONIO – If you purchased any poultry products recently, it’s better to play it safe than sorry and check the establishment number. Some products were sold at H-E-B stores.

Officials announced on Wednesday they are recalling almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to possible contamination of listeria, according to press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

These contaminated poultry products were produced by BrucePac of Woodburn, Oregon, from June 19 to Oct. 8. The items were shipped to other distributors, vendors and restaurants nationwide, government officials said.

The products subject to recall have establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205″ inside or under the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

FSIS first discovered the problem after they tested the finished product. FSIS confirmed the RTE poultry products produced by BrucePac were positive for listeria monocytogenes.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider,” FSIS said in the release.

The list of recalled products is on the FSIS website with an updated list of additional products that include H-E-B’s chicken broccoli and rice casserole with a best by date of Aug. 9, 2025 and establishment number P-2117; Texas ranch chicken casserole with a best by date of Aug. 27, 2025, establishment number P-2117; and Texas ranch style chicken with Ranchero Beans & Mexican Style Rice with a best by date of Sept. 3, 2025 and establishment number P-2117.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.