Man riding motorized bike hospitalized after being hit by van, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man traveling on a homemade motorized bicycle is hospitalized after being hit by a van on Friday night, San Antonio police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the crash happened around 8 p.m. after the 47-year-old man was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of Commercial Ave, heading toward W Petaluma Boulevard in the South Side.

A blue Dodge Caravan was at the stop sign in the intersection of W Petaluma Boulevard and Commercial Avenue heading east when the van proceeded and crashed into the 47-year-old man, police said.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, San Antonio police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the preliminary report added the man is now in stable condition.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

This remains an active investigation.