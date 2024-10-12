Skip to main content
Local News

Man riding motorized bike hospitalized after being hit by van, police say

No criminal charges are pending at this time

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, South Side
A file photo of an SAPD vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man traveling on a homemade motorized bicycle is hospitalized after being hit by a van on Friday night, San Antonio police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the crash happened around 8 p.m. after the 47-year-old man was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of Commercial Ave, heading toward W Petaluma Boulevard in the South Side.

A blue Dodge Caravan was at the stop sign in the intersection of W Petaluma Boulevard and Commercial Avenue heading east when the van proceeded and crashed into the 47-year-old man, police said.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, San Antonio police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the preliminary report added the man is now in stable condition.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

This remains an active investigation.

