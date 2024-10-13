Skip to main content
Local News

Turnaround on I-35 access road closed until November due to construction

Closure is expected to start at 8 a.m. on Monday and last until 8 a.m. on Nov. 4

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, San Antonio
Traffic Alert graphic. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the Northeast Side will expect a long-term closure of the Interstate 35 access road starting Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

A TxDOT news release said the turnaround on the I-35 access road at Rittiman Road will be closed due to construction.

The closure is part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program. The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The turnaround is scheduled to be closed for the entirety of the three-week project.

Drivers looking to turn around along the I-35 access road at Rittiman Road will have to go through the traffic light.

