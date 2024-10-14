24th Annual Walk & Stroll celebrates, supports people with Down syndrome

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a walk to celebrate and support South Texas’ Down syndrome community.

The 24th Annual Walk & Stroll hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas (DSASTX) and presented by Kym’s Angels Foundation took place on Saturday at River City Community Church.

Guests enjoyed a variety of activities, such as music, face painting, inflatables, food trucks, and more. The Walk and Stroll event was DSASTX’s largest fundraising event, providing the nonprofit with the monetary resources to help individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

“We hope for many to join us as we recognize the Down syndrome community and bring our mission to life as a leader of inclusion, hope, respect, empowerment, and joy,” said Brian Lopez, Executive Director. The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas serves more than 1,300 children and adults with Down syndrome, providing them with programming, support, education, and community outreach.

Elizabeth Flores says she received the news that her son Julian would most likely be born with Down syndrome when she was 12 weeks pregnant, and says it felt confusing and isolating. She heard about the DSASTX from a genetic counselor and wanted to find resources for her son. When she first got to the organization, she said she found information and a new community of parents like her.

“That first day of seeing all the kids running around, they were doing all the things that I was fearful that Julian wouldn’t be able to do,” Flores said. “And that gave me reassurance that Julian was going to have a great life. That’s what made me fall in love with this organization because I knew that we were not alone anymore.”

Magaly Diaz, whose daughter Audrey was born with Down syndrome, said hearing the news at first felt isolating because she didn’t know anyone else who had a child with this condition. She started visiting the DSASTX as a parent and fell in love with the organization. Since then, she’s volunteered and started working with the team full-time as an employee to create a great education environment for other parents who were once in her shoes.

“I think that it’s all about community, and you don’t have to do this alone. It’s it’s going to be much harder if you do this alone,” said Diaz. “But if you come and get involved and meet families, meet friends, you’re never going to feel alone.”

About Down Syndrome Association of South Texas: The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas is determined to empower and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families in South Texas. It works to help give access to resources, provide engagement opportunities in the community, and assist with progress toward self-actualization. It also provides lifelong services and support that optimizes well-being, develops rewarding relationships, and fosters inclusion in the community. For additional information, please visit www.dsastx.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

