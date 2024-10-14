Skip to main content
Vehicle on fire in parking garage near University Hospital, SAFD says

SAFD is investigating the cause of the fire

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Fire, SAFD
The fire happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive. (Julian Riojas, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle was on fire inside a parking garage at University Hospital on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive.

The vehicle was on fire on one of the highest floors in the parking garage near the hospital.

SAFD is currently on the scene, extinguishing the flames. At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information is available.

