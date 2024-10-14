Vehicle on fire in parking garage near University Hospital, SAFD says

The fire happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle was on fire inside a parking garage at University Hospital on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Floyd Curl Drive.

Recommended Videos

The vehicle was on fire on one of the highest floors in the parking garage near the hospital.

SAFD is currently on the scene, extinguishing the flames. At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information is available.