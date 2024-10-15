Girl, 13, sentenced to 7 years in juvenile prison for stabbing her mother more than 30 times

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old girl was sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison on Tuesday for stabbing her mother more than 30 times.

On Dec. 28, 2023, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where they found a woman inside a house on Talon Run suffering from life-threatening injuries.

BSCO stated in their report that the victim was a 33-year-old woman who was stabbed more than 30 times by her daughter. The mother survived the attack.

Kimberly Thomas, assistant supervisor of Restore Hope Unit, testified on the witness stand to explain what she knew about the incident. Thomas said she would visit with the girl weekly while she was in detention to gather information and complete paperwork with the family.

“[The girl] was upset with her mother and hit her in the back of her head with a barbell while she was cooking. She stabbed her multiple times and then brought out a pair of brass knuckles and started hitting her in the face,” Thomas said.

Before her sentence, 436th District Court Judge William Cruz Shaw said that he has known the girl throughout her time in detention, where to his knowledge she had zero incidents.

“I have yet to see any of our young folks have zero incidents, but you did,” he said.

After reviewing the police report, Shaw said the two instances of the girl in detention and the night of the stabbing “is not the same person”.

“I am not sure what happened that day,” Shaw said. “Something is not right about this whole situation and I don’t think it came to light.”

The girl pleaded guilty to stabbing her mother and was charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Before leaving, the judge left her with advice to seek help while she serves her time.

“If they put you on meds, take your meds. If you get certifications, get educated, do that,” Shaw said. “Because when you are free, we will all be here waiting for you, but I want to make sure you stay free and become a productive member of our community.”