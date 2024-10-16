Federal jury finds man guilty of three human smuggling-related crimes

SAN ANTONIO – A La Pryor man has been convicted on three counts of human-smuggling-related crimes for his involvement in a March 2022 operation, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Joshua Balderas, 33, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to kidnap and two counts related to harboring illegal aliens causing serious bodily injury.

Recommended Videos

Balderas and others allegedly transported and harbored seven undocumented migrants, transporting them from La Pryor to San Antonio.

The migrants were held in hotel rooms and ransomed to their families for thousands of dollars. One family reportedly was forced to pay $7,000 for a release, officials said.

Balderas and another co-conspirator allegedly had guns in the hotel rooms to ensure compliance, and Balderas allegedly sexually assaulted one of the migrants, the release said.

Balderas will be sentenced in February 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each harboring charge.

Should he be convicted on the kidnapping charge, he faces life in prison.

Homeland Security and San Antonio police investigated the case.