Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 143 Texas counties as wildfire threat intensifies

Windy conditions and drought heighten wildfire threat

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration and deployed state firefighting resources as a wildfire threat grows across the state.

The declaration covers 143 counties throughout Texas. The following counties are included in our area:

  • Atascosa
  • Bandera
  • Bexar
  • Blanco
  • Comal
  • DeWitt
  • Frio
  • Gillespie
  • Goliad
  • Gonzales
  • Guadalupe
  • Hays
  • Karnes
  • Kendall
  • Lavaca
  • Medina
  • Wilson

According to the Texas A&M Forest service, drought conditions contribute to an increased risk for wildfire activity across Texas. The service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3 should gusty winds increase the potential for a wildfire to start.

“Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark,” Abbott said.

According to a release, over 80 wildfires have burned more than 2,200 acres across the state in the past week.

More than 200 firefighters, support personnel, and equipment are ready to go wherever a wildfire may start.

You can do multiple things to help prevent a wildfire from sparking. Those include:

  • Checking local burn bans
  • Avoid parking vehicles in tall, dry grass
  • Keep water handy, especially if working with machinery outside
  • Don’t let chains drag on the ground
  • Don’t throw cigarette butts outside

For a full list of wildfire prevention, click here.

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

