Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 143 Texas counties as wildfire threat intensifies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration and deployed state firefighting resources as a wildfire threat grows across the state.
The declaration covers 143 counties throughout Texas. The following counties are included in our area:
- Atascosa
- Bandera
- Bexar
- Blanco
- Comal
- DeWitt
- Frio
- Gillespie
- Goliad
- Gonzales
- Guadalupe
- Hays
- Karnes
- Kendall
- Lavaca
- Medina
- Wilson
According to the Texas A&M Forest service, drought conditions contribute to an increased risk for wildfire activity across Texas. The service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3 should gusty winds increase the potential for a wildfire to start.
“Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark,” Abbott said.
According to a release, over 80 wildfires have burned more than 2,200 acres across the state in the past week.
More than 200 firefighters, support personnel, and equipment are ready to go wherever a wildfire may start.
You can do multiple things to help prevent a wildfire from sparking. Those include:
- Checking local burn bans
- Avoid parking vehicles in tall, dry grass
- Keep water handy, especially if working with machinery outside
- Don’t let chains drag on the ground
- Don’t throw cigarette butts outside
For a full list of wildfire prevention, click here.