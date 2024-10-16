Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 143 Texas counties as wildfire threat intensifies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration and deployed state firefighting resources as a wildfire threat grows across the state.

The declaration covers 143 counties throughout Texas. The following counties are included in our area:

Atascosa

Bandera

Bexar

Blanco

Comal

DeWitt

Frio

Gillespie

Goliad

Gonzales

Guadalupe

Hays

Karnes

Kendall

Lavaca

Medina

Wilson

According to the Texas A&M Forest service, drought conditions contribute to an increased risk for wildfire activity across Texas. The service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3 should gusty winds increase the potential for a wildfire to start.

“Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark,” Abbott said.

According to a release, over 80 wildfires have burned more than 2,200 acres across the state in the past week.

More than 200 firefighters, support personnel, and equipment are ready to go wherever a wildfire may start.

You can do multiple things to help prevent a wildfire from sparking. Those include:

Checking local burn bans

Avoid parking vehicles in tall, dry grass

Keep water handy, especially if working with machinery outside

Don’t let chains drag on the ground

Don’t throw cigarette butts outside

For a full list of wildfire prevention, click here.