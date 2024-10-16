Motorcyclist killed in early Wednesday morning crash in Seguin

The Seguin Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old man dead Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report from police, the 20-year-old man was riding a motorcycle along West Kingsbury Street and Fleming Drive just after 7 a.m. when it collided with an SUV attempting to cross the street.

The motorcyclist was found unconscious at the scene. EMS responders performed life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the motorcycle and the vehicle to crash. Investigators would be conducting a traffic reconstruction analysis, police said.

The severity of the driver’s injuries, if any, was not mentioned in the report.