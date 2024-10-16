San Antonio chef’s new Crunchwrap Supreme flavor launches in New York City

SAN ANTONIO – Your next bite of a Crunchwrap Supreme could have a bit of Texas and Thai flair, thanks to one San Antonio chef.

Taco Bell selected chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter earlier this year to help reimagine the Crunchwrap Supreme.

After months of trial, error, and innovation, her creation will debut in New York City on Wednesday as a part of Taco Bell’s testing process.

Her Crunchwrap is described as having layers of grilled chicken with a kaho soi aioli, a crunchy wheat noodle nest, cool reduced-fat sour cream, fresh onions and cilantro, and an avocado basil ranch.

She was one of three chefs chosen for this process. Their creations are the first to launch out of the TBX program.

You may be asking, how can you try one of these crunchwraps? Well, you’ll have to be in the Big Apple this week.

TBX will have a food truck in Williamsburg on Oct. 16 and 17 for people to try these reimagined classics. The team will be at the following locations:

Oct. 16: Williamsburg, NYC – 160 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249 Time: 12 p.m. to 7 PM (while supplies last)

Oct. 17: Washington Square Park, NYC – 14 Washington Square North, New York, New York 10011 Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (while supplies last)



Taco Bell said this free, multi-day testing will determine whether these Crunchwrap Supreme flavors will be available at more nationwide locations in 2025.

Because of this launch, Taco Bell is offering its Reward Members up to $3 of free customizations so fans everywhere can celebrate.

To read more about Dobbertin’s story, click here.