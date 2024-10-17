Skip to main content
Local News

‘I have a purpose’: Blood cancer survivor finds joy in family, crafts and supporting lifesaving research

Join KSAT at Hemisfair Park on Oct. 19 for Light the Night

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: KSAT Community, Blood Cancer, Health, Light the Night

SAN ANTONIO – Audrey Ramsbacher said her blood cancer diagnosis could have been a death sentence.

That’s why she said she is thankful to be able to make crafts with Nova, her granddaughter.

“I think I have a purpose still here in this world,” said Ramsbacher.

In 2016, she went to the doctor after noticing some bruising and shortness of breath.

A doctor ran tests, sent her home and called Ramsbacher back with her test results.

“She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but I’m pretty sure it’s leukemia,” said Ramsbacher. “I said, ‘There’s no way I have leukemia. I hadn’t had a sick day in 10 years that I was at my job.”

Ramsbacher said she rushed to the hospital to begin chemotherapy.

“They weren’t sure that I would make it through the first week,” Ramsbacher said. “I was pretty sick.”

Eight months and five rounds of chemotherapy later, Ramsbacher was in remission.

She knows others aren’t as lucky.

“I don’t know why, you know, God chose me to live, and it took them away,” Ramsbacher said.

Ramsbacher will be one of the honored heroes during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual walk called Light the Night on Oct. 19.

Her husband and grandkids will join her.

“I thought having kids was pretty cool,” Ramsbacher said. “But having grandkids is much better because then we get to spoil them and then send them home.”

Nova knows how spoiled she is to have her grandmother by her side.

“Now I understand that... I could not have been here with you,” said Nova. “So, it means a lot to me.”

“I love you,” Ramsbacher told her granddaughter.

How to donate and get involved

Register now or make a donation and join KSAT in celebrating and remembering those patients navigating their cancer journey and honoring those who have been lost. The walk is approximately one mile long. People using strollers or wheelchairs and have pets are welcome to participate.

Donating is easy. Every contribution collected will go towards lifesaving research and support for patients diagnosed with cancer. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

To help raise awareness about blood cancer and to support the cause, KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 17 during Good Morning San Antonio from 5-10 a.m.

Representatives from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be answering phone calls and accepting financial donations. All contributions collected during the live broadcast will help support blood cancer research.\

More ‘Light the Night’ stories on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

