‘I have a purpose’: Blood cancer survivor finds joy in family, crafts and supporting lifesaving research

SAN ANTONIO – Audrey Ramsbacher said her blood cancer diagnosis could have been a death sentence.

That’s why she said she is thankful to be able to make crafts with Nova, her granddaughter.

“I think I have a purpose still here in this world,” said Ramsbacher.

In 2016, she went to the doctor after noticing some bruising and shortness of breath.

A doctor ran tests, sent her home and called Ramsbacher back with her test results.

“She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but I’m pretty sure it’s leukemia,” said Ramsbacher. “I said, ‘There’s no way I have leukemia. I hadn’t had a sick day in 10 years that I was at my job.”

Ramsbacher said she rushed to the hospital to begin chemotherapy.

“They weren’t sure that I would make it through the first week,” Ramsbacher said. “I was pretty sick.”

Eight months and five rounds of chemotherapy later, Ramsbacher was in remission.

She knows others aren’t as lucky.

“I don’t know why, you know, God chose me to live, and it took them away,” Ramsbacher said.

Ramsbacher will be one of the honored heroes during the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual walk called Light the Night on Oct. 19.

Her husband and grandkids will join her.

“I thought having kids was pretty cool,” Ramsbacher said. “But having grandkids is much better because then we get to spoil them and then send them home.”

Nova knows how spoiled she is to have her grandmother by her side.

“Now I understand that... I could not have been here with you,” said Nova. “So, it means a lot to me.”

“I love you,” Ramsbacher told her granddaughter.

How to donate and get involved

Register now or make a donation and join KSAT in celebrating and remembering those patients navigating their cancer journey and honoring those who have been lost. The walk is approximately one mile long. People using strollers or wheelchairs and have pets are welcome to participate.

Donating is easy. Every contribution collected will go towards lifesaving research and support for patients diagnosed with cancer. All monetary donations are tax deductible.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

To help raise awareness about blood cancer and to support the cause, KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 17 during Good Morning San Antonio from 5-10 a.m.

Representatives from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be answering phone calls and accepting financial donations. All contributions collected during the live broadcast will help support blood cancer research.\

